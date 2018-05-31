Adrienne Bailon Houghton is making music moves with her hubby!

The "The Real" co-host revealed to Wonderwall.com on May 30 that she and her husband, singer-songwriter-producer Israel Houghton, are recording new music together and planning to go on tour as a couple in the fall.

"My husband is actually, right now, working on his album and we've got a few collaborations on that. He goes on tour in the fall and I will be going with him. So we'll be performing live together this fall and I'm super-excited about that," Adrienne revealed while chatting about the Pine-Sol "My Clean Moves" social media contest, which gives fans a chance to win $5,000 cash by sharing an Instagram photo of themselves dancing while cleaning.

Adrienne and Israel are not only recording music, but performing it at home too. The happily married couple, who work in their in-home studio, often sing and dance together while cleaning around the house.

"We dance, we sing while we're cleaning. Whatever we can do to get the time to pass by," Adrienne dished. "I love, love, love to dance and have a good time with the mundane things we have to do on a day-to-day basis -- cleaning and whatnot -- turning it into something fun and having a good time. It actually helps me be productive."

The 34-year-old Daytime Emmy winner lists Cardi B, J Balvin and Beyonce as her go-to dance music, explaining that "Beyonce makes me believe I can accomplish anything in the day. If Beyonce has 24 hours, so do I and anything is possible." Adrienne, who got her start as a member of 3LW and the Cheetah Girls, said she truly values being able to share her love of music with her husband.

"It's so easy and so fun. We have a studio in our home. We just vibe and it's awesome. Nobody makes me feel more confident, you know," said Adrienne, who's also planning to expand her blended family this year. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, if he tells me I can do it, I can do it.' He makes me believe that anything is possible, so it's great to have somebody like that in my life."

When the starl isn't getting down to some Queen Bey or Cardi B, she's working tirelessly on her new lifestyle YouTube channel.

"All Things Adrienne" launched on April 17 and already has nearly 300,000 subscribers. One video, which features a tour of her Parisian-chic home, skyrocketed to over 1.5 million views in just four weeks.

So how is Adrienne handling the success of her channel? "It's so crazy. I'm loving the experience, I mean obviously I'm super-new to it, but just the response has been overwhelming. When I got my 100K [subscribers] plaque I almost lost my mind, I was like, 'Wait, what is happening?!'" Adrienne said, referencing the YouTube Silver Creator Award she received on May 12. "I got super-emotional but I'm so grateful. You never think that people care about the things you do and then there was YouTube. Then you're like, 'Oh my gosh, there's this whole community that cares about the same things!'

"It's just so much fun reading the comments and I feel so connected to my family that's supporting me," Adrienne continued. "We've just been banging out more content and getting more excited about different things to do. The house tour was so much fun. We're going to have another one this summer of my Malibu beach house -- it's going to be awesome."

She's even prepped herself for the potential downside of sharing more of her personal life on social media in a world where negative comments run rampant. Adrienne explained that her channel is strictly for the fans.

"The cool thing about a YouTube channel is you subscribe," the singer shared. "If you don't subscribe to my page, you don't have to watch it. I love the fact that the people that do subscribe to certain YouTube pages, they come on there because they're fans. They love what you've got to offer."