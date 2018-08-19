Over the weekend, Ireland Baldwin posted a risqué photo of herself atop a motorcycle. Thousands of her 415,000 Instagram followers liked the image. Her famous father was not one of them.

In the image, the 22-year-old model is scantily-clad with a black bra, black bottoms and cowboy boots. She looks somewhat seductively at the camera.

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Aug 18, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

"Stay extra," she captioned the snap, posted on Aug. 18.

Her father, Alec Baldwin, was hilariously uncomfortable with the photo.

"No. Just… No," he commented on the snap.

This is hardly the first time Alec's eldest child has shown off her figure on social media. Last year, she even spoke about embracing her body while sharing an image of herself in a bra and underwear.

"This is who I am, take it or leave," she wrote on Instagram. "I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I'm not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away. I'm not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I'm not going to be told that I'm damaged goods because of my tattoos."

"Most days I'm self conscious, but today I love every curve and edge. Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves," she said. "I want to be as real as possible with everyone that follows me because to be quite honest, what the is even the point of social media if you can't be who you truly are?"

She later added, "I'm forever on a journey of finding my better self and I will continue to work as hard as I can to make MYSELF proud. Today I hope everyone is proud of who they are and can recognize what they can accomplish!"