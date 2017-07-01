I do times two!

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, celebrated five years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, New York, on June 30.

REX/Shutterstock

The duo took to Instagram on July 1 to share some stunning photos from the ceremony, including one of the whole family: Alec and Hilaria with their three children -- daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo -- as well as his daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, from his first marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

"Familia," Hilaria wrote in the caption.

Familia A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

The stunning mother of three also posted a slideshow of photos of her kiddos.

"#Baldwinitos," she captioned a trio of pics of her children: Carmen in a white dress with a full skirt and a flower crown, Rafael in a blue button-down shirt and baby Leo sucking his thumb around a huge grin.

#Baldwinitos @dianalee_photography A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

The yoga instructor showed off her floor-length champagne-colored Amsale Bridal wedding dress in a photo of herself and Alec sharing a sweet smooch at the vineyard. (She also wore a Amsale Aberra creation during her first trip down the aisle.)

@amsale A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Hilaria changed into a Carmen Marc Valvo confection for the reception.

She showed off her second look, a knee-length strapless number, in a photo of herself and her husband at the afterparty.

@carmenmarcvalvo A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

The Emmy winner also took to Instagram to share a photo from the vow renewal ceremony: a shot of himself and Ireland, who donned a simple striped maxi-dress.

"Me and I at Wolffer," he captioned the pic.

Me and I at Wolffer... A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Ireland was joined by her boyfriend, surfer Noah Schweizer, during the family affair.

She took to Instagram to post a photo of them looking cozy at the reception.

🥂 A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Alec and Hilaria tied the knot at New York City's St. Patrick's Cathedral in June 2012 after a whirlwind courtship of just 16 months.

"The whole relationship went fast," the actor's missus told Extra ahead of the vow renewal ceremony, which she says was Alec's idea.

"Marriage is something you're constantly working on," she added. "And it's a wonderful thing to celebrate, which we are doing. It's also a wonderful thing to go, 'Hey, I'm still in this, I'm still doing this.' And we met a lot of people since then, so we have to include them."

Congrats, you crazy kids!