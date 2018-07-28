Their romance started back in 2017, and ever since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been one hot item.

The message could not be any clearer than with the "Shades of Blue" star's moving Instagram post to the 43-year-old baseball icon on Thursday.

Next to a touching video montage of beautiful memories and good times together with family to boot, she captioned:

"Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half...getting to know the real you more and more...I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you... you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go. But I am most impressed by the man you strive to be...growing everyday... reaching for new heights, new understanding, new dreams and new goals. YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR, a force of nature, a visionary and a gentleman. I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer... HAPPY BIRTHDAY Macho Bello. Te Adoro ♥️🎂💕💋 @arod"

The former New York Yankee gave thanks to the myriad birthday wishes he's received with his own Instagram post, writing, "Wow! Just wanted to say thanks to everyone for the amazing birthday wishes I received today on social media. I'm so grateful for all of you that have supported me over the years, both on the field and off. I hope that you guys all have great birthdays as well when your day rolls around! ~ Alex"

Jen's birthday was also celebrated big a few days ago on July 24, where Alex posted a sweet Instagram dedication to the beautiful dancer/singer/actress, as well.

"When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I'm old!)," he captioned next to some photos of the star. "I see firsthand how that's changed for Jennifer, and how she's found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13. ❤️"

Although both Lopez and Rodriguez share children from previous relationships, (Jennifer has two children Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, and Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella, from his relationship with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis), when they're together, which is a lot, it just appears as if they're one big happy family.