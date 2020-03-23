Ali Fedotowsky tests negative for coronavirus
Through her ailing lungs, Ali Fedotowsky is breathing a sigh of relief -- after more than a week of feeling ill, she has tested negative for coronavirus.
"I am so happy and grateful," she said on her Instagram Story. "I have seriously not left the house, even to go on a walk with the kids around the neighborhood because I've been being extra cautious."
Now that she officially knows her sickness isn't related to COVID-19, the former star of "The Bachelorette" is determined to find out why she isn't 100 percent. (Ali was on antibiotics, but they did little to curb her symptoms.)
She's now planning to contact a primary care physician.
"I can finally go see a doctor to get another chest X-ray and hopefully a quicker breathing panel to find out what's wrong with me," she said. "I've had a fever of over 100 for the last two days. So I just need to get to a doctor. But the overall message is I'm just really, really grateful right now that I don't have coronavirus."
The mother of two told fans last week that she'd been ill and had gotten tested for coronavirus, saying she couldn't "take a deep breath without coughing." An initial chest X-ray showed white spots on her lungs, she added.
