Through her ailing lungs, Ali Fedotowsky is breathing a sigh of relief -- after more than a week of feeling ill, she has tested negative for coronavirus.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"I am so happy and grateful," she said on her Instagram Story. "I have seriously not left the house, even to go on a walk with the kids around the neighborhood because I've been being extra cautious."

Now that she officially knows her sickness isn't related to COVID-19, the former star of "The Bachelorette" is determined to find out why she isn't 100 percent. (Ali was on antibiotics, but they did little to curb her symptoms.)

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

She's now planning to contact a primary care physician.

"I can finally go see a doctor to get another chest X-ray and hopefully a quicker breathing panel to find out what's wrong with me," she said. "I've had a fever of over 100 for the last two days. So I just need to get to a doctor. But the overall message is I'm just really, really grateful right now that I don't have coronavirus."

The mother of two told fans last week that she'd been ill and had gotten tested for coronavirus, saying she couldn't "take a deep breath without coughing." An initial chest X-ray showed white spots on her lungs, she added.