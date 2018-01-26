Alicia Keys celebrated her 37th birthday with husband Swizz Beatz and a host of celebrity friends in New York City on Jan. 25.

The R&B singer threw a star-studded, Wu-Tang Clan-themed birthday bash at TAO on Thursday. The power couple converted the iconic club into a skating rink for Alicia's birthday festivities.

Photo Image Press

Alicia rocked purple glow-in-the-dark skates, a red long-sleeve shirt, black pants with rips at the knees and her signature makeup-free face at the party. She accessorized her look with dangling sliver earrings and a touch of silver eyeliner.

Hip-hop heavyweights Nas, Fabolous and Jadakiss, as well as Wu-Tang members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah all helped celebrate Alicia's special day. La-La Anthony and Terrence J were also in attendance.

Happy GODDESS Day!!!!!!! 👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽👸🏽#happybirthdayalicia A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Jan 25, 2018 at 1:31pm PST

The "No One" singer skated with her husband all night before blowing out the candles on her Wu Tang birthday cake.

Swizz made sure to shoutout his wifey on Instagram, writing "Happy GODDESS Day!!!!!!! #happybirthdayalicia."

He later shared a behind-the-scenes video from the party that revealed TAO's transformation from club to skating rink.

"About Last Night!! When you turn #TAO into a skating rink with the WU TANG theme for the Queen Bday #Rollerskating #FUN at @AliciaKeys 's #Surprise Birthday Party! #Chuckielove on vid ... Thanks Jason & Noah," he wrote.