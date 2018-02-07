While playing Lara Croft in the upcoming "Tomb Raider" film, there are many scenes in which Alicia Vikander looks beaten, battered and just plain cold. Well, it turns out that most of that wasn't acting.

In speaking about the physical toll the film had on her, Alicia told the New York Post, "Pain? Real. Water? Cold. Bruises and hits you just suck up. The chill is the tough thing. When you reach hypothermia level, we had to reshoot because I turned too blue."

Still, despite all that, the actress said playing Lara was a dream come true.

"I've dreamt since I was a kid to do a big-action adventure," she said. "At age 8, friends had a PlayStation and they played 'Lara Croft.'"

It wasn't easy to become the fictional Lara. In fact, she gained 12 pounds of muscle from her intense workout with wellness trainer Magnus Lygdba (who will also train Gal Gadot for "Wonder Woman 2").

"She's super-tough and hard-working," the trainer said of Alicia, who trained in a variety of ways, including mixed marital arts fighting.

She was also eating five times a day.

"For me, it's important that if you know what you're doing, you can actually have good food and enjoy it," Magnus told USA Today. "And you'll have a six-pack after eating it."

Alicia did one better.. Actually, two better.

"You don't see that too much in the movie, but she's got an eight-pack," he said. "I'm really proud about her core."