Olivia Munn allegedly canceled her "Today" show interview at the last minute because she didn't want to potentially face questions on live TV about several scandals.

Page Six said the actress was set to appear last week on the morning show after another guest pulled out. She and her team requested that she wouldn't be asked about anything controversial, but NBC officials said they wouldn't guarantee that. Olivia then canceled.

What exactly Olivia wanted to avoid isn't known, but she's been be directly involved or in the peripheral of several controversies of late.

Last month, the dog-walking app that she's invested in, Wag, was under the microscope after a New York couple accused one of the dog walkers of swiping their beloved pooch. The dog was later found. Earlier this week, a lawsuit against Wag claimed a dog was killed while in the care of one of the app's dog walkers.

In April, she wrote an essay slamming several fashion bloggers not fond of one of her red carpet looks, but Olivia's essay largely fell on deaf ears.

Also, in June, she claimed in an interview with Women's Health that she suffered from an "all-over body rash," after accusing Director Brett Ratner of misconduct in 2017.