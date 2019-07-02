Just moments after a man was released from jail for showing up uninvited to Chloe Grace Moretz's home, the alleged stalker returned to the actress' house again — and, for the second time in two days, he was arrested.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that a man showed up outside the actress' Los Angeles-area house late in the evening on Sunday. The man reportedly drove to her house, parked outside, jumped a gate at the front entrance to her house, walked up to the door and knocked. He was quickly arrested and taken to jail. Well, on Monday, the 18-year-old man was released from jail and immediately went back to Chloe's house.

He was back in jail about three hours after being released.

The man was initially booked for misdemeanor trespassing. However, after Monday's arrest, TMZ said he's now facing felony stalking charges.

For his second arrest, the man followed the same pattern as he did before: he parked outside Chloe's house, jumped the gate and knocked on the front door. Chloe's family again called the police and told the man to leave.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Whereas the man was found outside Chloe's house for his first arrest, he was found a few blocks from her house during the second arrest.

His bail is set at $150,000.