Amber Heard donated a huge sum of money to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), money that she got as part of her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The exact number she donated to the hospital isn't known, but it was between $1 mil and $4,999,999, which was good enough to land her name on the hospital's "Honor Roll."

Amber has worked as a volunteer at CHLA for a decade.

Back in 2016, Amber stuck a $7 million settlement with Johnny. As part of the settlement, Amber agreed to donate the entire settlement in equal parts to CHLA and the ACLU. TMZ said the the reason why it took so long for CHLA to get the money was because Johnny hadn't signed off on the deal, but he obviously has now.

Two years ago she said she chose the ACLU as her second charity "with a particular focus to stop violence against women."

Rex USA

The former couple, who met on the set of "The Rum Diary" and married in 2015, split in 2017. Shortly after she filed for divorce, Amber alleged Johnny had become violent with her during a bout of substance abuse, bruising her face with a phone. She was granted a temporary restraining order against him and had multiple friends defend her claim on social media and in court papers.