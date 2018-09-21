An "America's Got Talent" fan favorite has been arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence, but the case will likely be downgraded to a misdemeanor because the physical injuries were minor.

TMZ reported on Friday that Michael Ketterer, who finished in fifth place on this season's talent show, was taken into custody on Sept. 20. According to the report, he got into a fight with his wife. When authorities showed up, they saw a red mark on her person.

Michael was immediately arrested and booked into jail. He has since been released on $50,000 bail.

The reality TV star told TMZ the arrest was a "misunderstanding," but said he and his wife got into an argument in a hotel room and police were called. He claims that his wife told authorities she didn't want to press charges, but he was arrested anyway.

The case will be referred to the L.A. City Attorney, who is expected to downgrade it.

Michael captured the heart of the show's viewers with his story about being a father to six children. He later moved both "AGT" judges Simon Cowell and Mel B to tears with a performance later in the show.