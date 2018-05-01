Celebrity trainer and author Jillian Michaels lobbed a scathing accusation at Andy Cohen in a recent interview.

Asked for her thoughts on Bravo's "Real Housewives" shows, she told Life & Style in April that "It's like [the franchise] was created by someone that hates women! I mean, the guy hates them. He's an a--hole."

Jim Smeal / REX / Shutterstock; Stephen Lovekin / REX / Shutterstock / .

"The guy" she's referring to, of course, is Andy, who was the head of development at the network when the first "Housewives" show, "The Real Housewives of Orange County," was launched in 2006. He's also an executive producer.

But the Bravo exec and "Watch What Happens Live" host isn't having it.

"I love women," Andy, 49, told The Hollywood Reporter in a story published on April 30, later speculating, "I think [Jillian] probably never watched it. I think she's probably seen a clip of Teresa [Giudice] flipping a table."

He also had a warning for Jillian, 44. "By the ways, this is the woman who screamed at people for a living on 'The Biggest Loser.' She should stay in her own lane," Andy told THR.

Bravo / Photofest

Andy defended the Bravo shows and their drama. "'Housewives' is a show about women and it's predominantly for women, even though so many men watch it so I think that's a really good question for the millions of women who watch the shows," he said.

"It's a show about friendship. It's a show about being a wife. It's a show about being a mother. It's a show about being a sister. And sometimes the experience of being a friend and a mother and a wife and a sister isn't pleasant and sometimes it's wonderful," he added.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It turns out that Andy's hunch about Jillian not watching any of the "Housewives" shows is correct. "I hate that s---. I never watch it," Jillian told Life & Style. "I hate watching women tear each other apart. Anybody who watches it, shame on you."

Andy and Jillian's feud isn't entirely new. Back in 2013 on an "Ask Andy" segment posted on Bravo's The Daily Dish, Andy admitted that Jillian was the worst "WWHL" guest he'd encountered at that point.

"I will say Jillian Michaels was on and... she was so mean to my staff. She freaked out after the show and she was so mean to my staff -- she was yelling at them like they were on 'The Biggest Loser,'" he said.

"We re-watched the episode like it was the freaking Zapruder film, like, trying to figure out what set her off or what she was unhappy with," he continued. "We never figured it out. But I never want to see her again."