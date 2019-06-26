Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So, you think you could be a "Real Housewife"? Well, there's actually a fairly complicated formula for what makes a great Bravolebrity, according to "Real Housewives" creator, Andy Cohen.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"Someone who's funny and unique and interesting to watch. Someone who has something to say, and is different, surprising and just watchable," he told PAPER magazine. "There's a fine line between people who are desperate to be on reality television, and people who you want to watch on reality television."

He adds, "The Venn diagram of desperation and watchable, it's a very slim thing in the middle where it overlaps, and you're like, 'That's the bullseye, that's NeNe Leakes, that's Vicki [Gunvalson], that's Bethenny [Frankel].'"

Sometimes, of course, things just don't work out, and many women have been given the Bravo axe.

"If they become a turn-off to viewers, for whatever reason—they appear too fake, they're not interesting, they're not entertaining—[then they're no longer a fit]," the Bravo scion said. "When people cross the line and it becomes unreal, that's when they are out."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, because Andy is the franchise's executive producer, his relationships with the stars of his shows can become "complicated."

"I'm a boss, I'm a friend... I'm an adversary, I'm a button pusher," he said. "I've become legitimately friends with many of them. I care about them. So it's nuanced. And sometimes it's great and sometimes it's not great. It's an emotional relationship."