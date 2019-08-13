Andy Dick was reportedly knocked unconscious for 15 minutes after being the victim of a "sucker punch" in New Orleans over the weekend.

Patrick Lewis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

According to witnesses, the comedian stopped to meet with fans following a performance at One Eyed Jacks nightclub in the French Quarter. It was then that someone attacked him.

Guitarist-singer Paris Dylan, who performed with Andy that evening, told the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate that the "Less Than Perfect" actor hit a motorcycle as he fell to the ground and his head struck the pavement.

Witnesses allegedly chased the attacker, but he managed to escape.

Andy was "knocked out 100 percent for 15 minutes," his guitarist said, adding that the comedian was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was apparently placed in the intensive care unit for a "possible brain bleed," Paris said.

It's not known if Andy was specifically targeted.

Getty Images for Jade Recovery

A spokesman for New Orleans police told the Times-Picayune that detectives were investigating a "possible assault," stating that a police report was filed on Monday.

Due to the alleged attack, Andy canceled a separate gig in New Orleans, but he made an appearance on Sunday at an art gallery in a decorated wheelchair.

"Andy was on his best behavior," promoter Robert Couvillion said. "Some of his shows are a little wilder. Every show is different. This show was mostly story telling. He didn't disrespect anyone…I'm honestly stumped, flabbergasted."