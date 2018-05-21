"Black Panther" star Angela Bassett has fans saying "meow" after her latest Instagram post that shows her incredibly fit physique in a black bathing suit.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

While on vacation in Saint Lucia in Eastern Caribbean, the 59-year-old shared a vivid image of herself in a revealing one-piece swimsuit.

"Hey Everybody you good? Cold & Rain makes me miss #paradise," she captioned the image.

In the image, the actress' arms look tanned and toned, as do her legs. What's her secret? Well, it's "accountability."

"My goal with exercise is I try to do it more often than not," she told BlackDoctor.com. "Recently, I got a couple of my girlfriends together and we walked the Rose Bowl. It's maybe a three-mile thing. It's about showing up and accountability."

"You have to say, 'Everyone will meet at 8:15 a.m.' I know when I have a real plan then I'm there," she added. "If my friends are waiting, that puts a pressure on me not to disappoint them."

Jason Merritt / Getty Images for Cadillac

Of course, any personal trainer will tell you that fitness is only half the battle. Nutrition may be even more important.

"You have to keep it interesting. Your diet and exercise. I like tasteful and passionate food," she said. "It has to be flavorful. You gotta eat. It's one of our greatest pleasures, but you've got to eat yourself well, which is why I'm also organic."