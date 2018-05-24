It's been nearly two years since Angelina Jolie left Brad Pitt and took their six kids with her in September 2016. But even after all this time, they have yet to finalize a divorce and custody agreement.

That's apparently now causing problems for the star, who allegedly wants to take their children -- Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 -- with her to London where she'll film Disney's "Maleficent 2" this summer. Brad is based in Los Angeles, where Angelina also bought a home in 2017.

In a May 23 report, Page Six writes that Hollywood sources familiar with her film have revealed Angelina, 42, "is furious since she wants to bring the couple's brood with her while the film shoots." The implication is that her current custody arrangement with Brad -- the terms of which have remained confidential -- doesn't allow her to do that at will.

"They are figuring out how it would work, but she is not happy," a source told Page Six. "She wants to take the kids to London with her while she's shooting -- and she's frustrated with the process. They're talking about how it would work."

Angelina is so livid about the whole situation, the source added, "Even the people around her are getting tired of it."

The report came hours after Us Weekly published a story claiming that Brad, 54, planned his summer work schedule in such a way that he could ensure he'd have time to spend with his six kids.

"He chose a project that films in Los Angeles," an insider said in the new issue of Us Weekly. (Brad is starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.") Brad made sure he has a flexible schedule that will help in his divorce settlement with Angelina, the insider explains, adding, "Brad wants certain provisions in a custody agreement that guarantee custodial time with all six kids."

Another source told Us that Angelina "has been very hesitant to agree to Brad's terms because she does resent him for essentially forcing her to settle down in Los Angeles with the kids" after years of traveling the globe with them.