Angelina Jolie is battling Brad Pitt with such intensity and viciousness in their divorce and child custody fight that her lawyer is now quitting, according to TMZ sources.

Insiders with knowledge of the situation are telling TMZ that "Angelina has been out for blood." One source close to Pitt adds that Jolie wants to destroy any relationship the actor has with his kids.

TMZ is also reporting that there has been a lot of shouting on the "Maleficent" star's part. As one source explains, "She's fueled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable."

Another TMZ source says that Jolie's lawyer, Laura Wasser, is planning to quit and has made this fact known to her, as it's reportedly gotten just too venomous. This is seemingly not a good match, as Wasser has built her reputation in divorce circles by advocating for settlements and co-parenting.

The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress has reportedly taken on another law firm to pick up where Wasser leaves off upon her exit. However, TMZ now reports the divorce is seemingly not even close to being settled; the war just rages on.