Anna Faris deleted a social picture after about just 15 minutes when her Instagram followers blasted her about her weight.

The actress shared an image that appeared to show her without pants and vomiting before a show.

"Having pre-show jitters- so glad Michael Sherman captured it," she wrote, referring to her assistant for her podcast, "also I eventually decided to put on pants."

TMZ, who published the photo in question, noted that many on social media didn't find humor in the image and started body-shaming her, claiming she looks too thin.

"You look so unhealthy, eat," one person said, according to the website. Another said, "I feel this pic is a cry for help, I hope you get the help you need." Another claimed the photo was "alarming."

At least one person came to Anna's defense, noting the looks are everything, "You are beautiful at any size. Health is our concern. If you're healthy and happy that's all that matters! Continue to be awesome!"