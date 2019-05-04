Like mother, like daughter.

On May 4, Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, 12, attended the 145th Annual Kentucky Derby while wearing a fun, oversized pink hat. If the hat looks familiar, it should.. Dannielynn's late mother once wore it to the derby, as well.

"Dannielynn is pretty in pink in her dress dress by Junona for The Kentucky Derby. Topping it all off in a very special hat her Mom wore to The Kentucky Derby in 2004," Dannielynn's father, Larry Birkhead, captioned a series of Instagram posts of him and his daughter. He added the hashtag "proud dad."

This marks the 10th year in a row that Larry and Dannielynn have attended the famed horse race at Churchill Downs.

The pre-teen and her father made the rounds on the eve of the race, too, as they appeared at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala on Friday night -- Larry donned a tailored navy blue suit and Dannielynn in a yellow dress with floral accents.

The Kentucky Derby holds a special place in Larry's heart, which is explains his constant presence there.

"Larry met Anna Nicole at the party years ago. They come every year and it's become an annual tradition," Chris Barnstable-Brown told PEOPLE. "Larry met Anna at the party. Larry was a photographer and guest and had been covering the party and met her there. He is from Louisville and they started dating. After Anna passed away, every year they come back to the party. Larry has brought Dannielynn for years. She's a beautiful young girl now and becoming a young woman."

Dannielynn was just 5 months old when her mother died of an accidental overdose in February 2007.