Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead steps out for the Kentucky Derby
The Kentucky Derby appears to be possibly the biggest event of the year for Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead.
Dannielynn's larger than life mother sadly passed at the age of 39 on February 8, 2007, in a Hollywood, Florida hotel room from an overdose of prescription drugs. In April of that same year, her paternal father, Larry Birkhead, after DNA testing, gained full custody of Dannielynn.
Horse racing fans, Dannilelynn, 11, and father have been attending the annual race together since 2010, and made walking the read carpet a sort of father/daughter tradition -- it airs live on NBC and the NBC sports app.
Her dad tweeted out a picture of the two of them on Saturday, May 5, captioning the photo: "Celebrating the @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn. Thanks @itsnickgraham for my cool suit! Dannielynn's awesome southern belle dress by Lesy boutique," he wrote. "Rain won't spoil our awesome Derby day! #halfwaycooldad."
He even joked three days ago, via Twitter, how much goes into getting his daughter ready for the big day. "Overwhelmed single dad here trying to pick out nail polish for Dannielynn's @KentuckyDerby and Barnstable-Brown Gala outfit," he quipped. "#singledadmultipleproblems."
May 6, 2017 the pair are looking rosy!
May 7, 2016 and happy as ever!
May 2, 2015, pretty in pink!
May 3, 2014, looking good on the red carpet!
May 4, 2013, I mean, come on adorable or what?