The Kentucky Derby appears to be possibly the biggest event of the year for Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead.

Robin Marchant / Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Dannielynn's larger than life mother sadly passed at the age of 39 on February 8, 2007, in a Hollywood, Florida hotel room from an overdose of prescription drugs. In April of that same year, her paternal father, Larry Birkhead, after DNA testing, gained full custody of Dannielynn.

Horse racing fans, Dannilelynn, 11, and father have been attending the annual race together since 2010, and made walking the read carpet a sort of father/daughter tradition -- it airs live on NBC and the NBC sports app.

Her dad tweeted out a picture of the two of them on Saturday, May 5, captioning the photo: "Celebrating the @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn. Thanks @itsnickgraham for my cool suit! Dannielynn's awesome southern belle dress by Lesy boutique," he wrote. "Rain won't spoil our awesome Derby day! #halfwaycooldad."

He even joked three days ago, via Twitter, how much goes into getting his daughter ready for the big day. "Overwhelmed single dad here trying to pick out nail polish for Dannielynn's @KentuckyDerby and Barnstable-Brown Gala outfit," he quipped. "#singledadmultipleproblems."

Getty Images for Churchill Downs

May 6, 2017 the pair are looking rosy!

Getty Images North America

May 7, 2016 and happy as ever!

Getty Images North America

May 2, 2015, pretty in pink!

Invision/AP

May 3, 2014, looking good on the red carpet!

WireImage

May 4, 2013, I mean, come on adorable or what?