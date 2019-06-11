"The Real Housewives of New York City" is hiring.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

As the 11th season of the beloved reality TV show winds down, chatter about Season 12 casting has emerged. And according to Page Six, Bravo is after the wife of a headline-making former Trump White House staffer: Deidre Ball Scaramucci -- the better half of financier Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci, who briefly served as the president's White House director of communications in 2017.

"Scaramucci's wife is doing the 'Housewives.' They've been wanting new blood and have been striking out with new cast members. She's been meeting with Bravo," a source told Page Six. Added an insider: "It's reality TV gold. I'd love to have her on."

The New York Post's gossip column further reports that The Mooch supports his wife's reality TV ambitions and would love to see her land the gig.

Shutterstock

He's clearly a fan of drama: After his wild 10-day tenure at the White House, The Mooch dabbled in reality TV himself, appearing on "Celebrity Big Brother" in early 2019.

Deidre also knows drama: She left her husband in 2017 and filed for divorce when she was nine months pregnant with their second child because, she later revealed, Anthony took the job Trump offered without telling her. She gave birth in the midst of The Mooch's White House gig -- and Anthony missed it. They later reconciled.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Page Six also reports that "RHONY" is in the midst of a revamp that could see Tinsley Mortimer and Barbara Kavovit go. "No one knows [Tinsley] and it's like starting all over every season," said the source. "How many seasons can they sit around talking about her dating or not dating [sometimes-boyfriend] Scott [Kluth]?" (Meanwhile, Tinsley was recently spotted out on what appeared to be a group date with soon-to-be "Extra" host Billy Bush, RadarOnline.com reported.)

O.G. cast member Luann de Lesseps "wants to double her salary, but... her storyline is getting old," added the source, who seems unsure if Luann will get what she's asking for.