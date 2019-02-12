Kim Kardashian West is facing a $100 million lawsuit from an app developer who claims she screwed him out of her "Kimoji" profits.

Kim's team has denied any wrongdoing, calling the lawsuit "ridiculous and absurd."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ first reported on the lawsuit field by a man named David Liebensohn. David claims the reality TV star saw an app he and his business partners started called CensorOut, and she negotiated a deal for them to team up on Kimojis in 2014.

Kim, however, told David and his team she would file for a trademark for "Kimoji," but promised the company that they were in it together, the lawsuit alleged. Then, around this same time, after Kim got the trademark, she allegedly backed out of the deal, telling David she didn't want to work with him because someone from his team leaked personal information about her.

David acknowledged that someone did indeed share personal information about Kim but agued that she was already aware of it before they entered into a deal, TMZ said, citing the lawsuit.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In addition, David claims Kim and her high-powered legal team have tried to pressure him to drop the lawsuit, as well.

David is suing for breach of contract, fraud and for profits from the highly successful Kimoji business, which produces animated emojis and GIFs of Kim and her family.

Kim's lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ, "The lawsuit filed against Kim Kardashian is ridiculous and absurd. The parties entered into a binding settlement agreement 2014 in which Kim gave up multi-million dollar claims against Mr. Liebensohn and his partners. Mr. Liebensohn waited more than 4 years to claim the agreement wasn't binding on him. Kim commenced an arbitration in December 2018, and after Mr. Liebensohn was unsuccessful in stopping the arbitration he filed this meritless lawsuit. We feel very confident we will get the case dismissed."