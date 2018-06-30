Possibly the cutest couple out shopping right now is Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Fans just can't get enough of the pair who posted on their Instagram Stories images and videos of themselves being adorable while out shopping in NYC on Friday.

The "SNL" star shared a photo of the two while inside a car, captioning, "Hat? Check," as the two pose, him with a pink hat on and tongue out, her with a bunny filter.

Grande also posted a video of the two mugging it up for the selfie moment in the vehicle.

The pair visited a Sephora Store, and the "Side to Side" singer sharing a video of the couple kneeling in one of the makeup aisles as well as giving a swarm of paparazzi a silly gesture show through the windows.

Two weeks ago Grande teased on social media that the pair had gotten themselves a New York apartment. And, on Saturday, she put a photo of her man in a room containing some moving boxes, with a big TV on the wall.

The public outing happened just days after they were seen kissing on the streets of NYC, as just last month Davidson made their relationship official on Instagram, while their engagement was made official earlier this month.