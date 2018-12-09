"Arrow" star Katie Cassidy and her beau Matthew Rodgers have tied the knot.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The actress announced the news on Instagram on Dec. 8, sharing an image of her and Matthew kissing after the nuptials in Sunset Key, Florida.

"I can't help falling in love with you..." she wrote. "YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband."

Katie, the daughter of the late David Cassidy, wore a long-sleeve, lace Pronovias gown, while her new husband wore a white suit jacket with black slacks.

Katie, the daughter of the late David Cassidy, announced that she and her man were engaged in June 2017.

"I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world," she wrote on Instagram last year. "I [love] YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432."

In an interview with E! News, she described the engagement as "perfect."