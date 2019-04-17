Ashanti was a woman without a seat at her own movie premiere.

On Tuesday night, the R&B singer's new movie-musical "Stuck" premiered in New York, but Ashanti was seatless. Page Six said a woman working the event asked another woman sitting in a "reserved row" if she could vacate her seat, as the "reserved" rows were designated for cast members and their friends and family.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The woman refused to budge, even after being told that Ashanti was in the film.

The singer, though, was a good sport.

"I'll sit in the back," she said. "I'll sit back there. I've seen the movie!"

Noticing the commotion, several men graciously volunteered to move so that Ashanti could sit with her father and younger sister. In a twist of fate, the aforementioned woman had to get up to let Ashanti and her family into their new seats.

The seat snafu didn't seem to put a damper on Ashanti's night, as she gushed about the evening on Instagram.

"What an amazing night...at the premiere of my musical film "Stuck".. in theaters this Friday!," she captioned a photo from the red carpet.