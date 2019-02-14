"Bachelor" star Colton Underwood abruptly left a charity event in San Diego Wednesday night after he claimed he was "touched inappropriately."

The clearly upset reality TV star voiced his displeasure on his Instagram Story on Thursday, writing, "San Diego. I'm sorry if you didn't get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face."

He added, "I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened, I had to do what was best for me as a human being. I didn't sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal."

Other "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" alums attended the party for Colton's Legacy Foundation, which supports people living with cystic fibrosis.

Trying to remain upbeat, Colton posted a thank you to the organizers of the event to his Instagram Story.

On screen, Colton is still trying to find happiness on the hit ABC show. In a recent chat with Us Weekly, he said he didn't give any of his exes — including Olympian Aly Raisman — a heads up that he was going to star on the show.

"I feel like the reason I didn't was because I shared my experiences," he told Us Weekly. "I talked about things that only pertained to my side of those experiences, whether it would be a relationship, whether it's my family dynamic, whether it's me talking about choices that I've made in the past."

He continued, "I would never speak on behalf of somebody or tell somebody's else's story … they didn't sign up for the show, so it's not fair for me to disclose anything on them."