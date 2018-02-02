How is a woman on national TV a missing person? Good question, but it happened.

On Feb. 1, a post on the Facebook page of the North Coast Journal showed a collage of photos of several people reported missing in Humboldt County, California. The post asked if anyone had seen these people. One of them was Rebekah Martinez... who is currently on "The Bachelor."

ABC

The California Attorney General's website also features Bekah M. and says she was last seen on Nov. 12, 2017.

The reality TV star took some time to joke about her missing status.

"MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don't get cell service on The Bachelor??" she tweeted on Friday.

The photo used on her missing poster is actually her driver's license photo, which she also laughed about.

"Honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted," she said.

How did this all happen? According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Bekah's mom reported her missing on November 18 after the reality star told her "that she was going to work on a marijuana farm and would see her in seven to eight days."

Bekah came home later that day, but no one told the Sheriff, so technically, she remained missing.

All she's missing now is a rose.