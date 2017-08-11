"The Bachelorette" alum Justin Reich suffered a fractured skull, concussion and a collapsed ear canal after a longboarding accident in Chicago.

The reality star -- he also starred on "Bachelor in Paradise" -- posted an image of himself in the hospital after the scary incident.

"How fast things can change," he said. "It's been a minor set back. 👌I've been laying low for the past two weeks. The first 5 days SUCKED. I hardly slept and couldn't hold down my food. Since then, recovery has been going very well. I'm finally starting to move and add a few light workouts in."

He added, "Appreciate what you have in life. Life can change in an instant."

Justin detailed the incident with TMZ while admitting that he wasn't wearing a helmet.

"I was going for a little bit of a joyride on my long board in my neighborhood and hit a hill and took a turn a little bit too fast," he said, "and it flung me off the board, and next thing I know, I completely blacked out, don't remember falling."

After that, he vaguely remembers being surrounded by emergency personnel and riding in an ambulance.

He was in the intensive care unit for two days after the accident.

Because of his injuries, he said he still has trouble hearing out of his left ear.

"Honestly, I don't know what's going to be happening with my hearing," he told the website. "I hope I get my hearing back. I'm kind of expecting that I'm going to lose a little bit of hearing through this injury.

Justin appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of "The Bachelorette" and on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015.