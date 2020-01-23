Former "Bachelorette" contestant Tyler Gwozdz, who competed on Hannah Brown's season, has passed away, according to multiple news agencies.

According to TMZ, paramedics rushed to a Florida home on Jan. 13 after a suspected overdose. After arriving, medics took Tyler to the hospital, where he was admitted into the intensive care unit in critical, but stable condition.

ABC

More than a week later on Jan. 22, Tyler passed, TMZ said. He was 29.

TMZ, who claims to have heard the 911 call, said a woman told dispatchers that Tyler had locked himself in a bathroom and she was frantically trying to get in. She was eventually able to break through and turned Tyler on his back before an ambulance arrived, the website said.

A spokesman for the Boca Raton Police told People magazine they "responded to a medical overdose" involving Tyler, adding that "the case is an active ongoing investigation." His body is currently with the Palm Beach Medical Examiner's Office, a spokesperson for the office told the mag, adding that an autopsy will take two or three months to complete.

Tyler's time on "The Bachelorette" was unconventional, having been mysteriously sent home after just three weeks on the show and after getting the first one-on-one date with Hannah. The show never explained the reason for his abrupt exit and just carried on. Hannah simply told the remaining men at the time that Tyler "had to leave."

Tyler later told Refinery 21, "This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I've come to realize what is the best decision that could've been made."