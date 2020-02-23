Amber Heard has disabled the ability for social media users to comment on her Instagram feed after an audio leaked in which she appears to admit to hitting her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The social media action occurred while fans petition to get her removed from her role as a global spokesperson for cosmetics brand L'Oréal. The petition on Change.org called for her removal has actually accrued over 10,000 signatures. A second campaign with the same end goal, also on Change.org, has nearly 10,000 signatures.

"Amber Heard, for years now has been claiming to be the victim of abuse from her husband Johnny Depp," the second campaign says. "In light of recently leaked recorded sessions between Ms. Heard and Mr. Depp, it has come to the attention of many that it was in fact the other way around."

Last month, the Daily Mail posted damning audio, supposedly of Amber and Johnny.

"I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," a female voice can be heard saying. "I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you."

In another clip she says, "I can't promise I won't get physical again, I get so mad I lose it." In a further clip she calls Johnny "a baby."

Amber has long accused the actor of abusing her. In December 2018, she penned an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she didn't directly name Johnny as an abuser, but it was implied. Afterward, "The Pirates of the Caribbean" star filed a $50 defamation lawsuit again Amber.

"Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator," the lawsuit said. In response to his lawsuit, Amber claimed in a court filing that Johnny hit her, ripped out her hair, choked and nearly suffocated her.

Johnny and Amber split in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. Their divorce went final in January 2017.