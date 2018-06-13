Alan Thicke's estate has finally been split up among his heirs, but the late "Growing Pains" star's loved ones have yet to heal the rift between them after a year and a half of feuding.

Rex USA

According to a new report from The Blast, which obtained documents concerning the Thicke family's inheritance payout, the estate has been valued at $15,793,278.48.

Alan's widow, Tanya Callau Thicke, 42, is getting 40 percent of the beloved TV father's estate while his sons -- music star Robin Thicke, 41, actor Brennan Thicke, 43, and 20-year-old Carter Thicke, who was with his dad when Alan, 69, suffered a ruptured aorta while they were playing hockey in December 2016 -- will each get 20 percent.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

In addition, The Blast reports, Tanya will keep the Carpenteria, California, ranch where she and Alan lived. The estate has also decided that a $100,000 loan Alan extended to Robin will be "forgiven."

Robin and brother Brennan are the estate's administrators.

According to The Blast, in documents, Robin accuses Tanya of staying "true to form" and of initiating "a media blitz serving no purpose but to besmirch the Co-Trustees and feed her insatiable desire for publicity regardless of the consequences to Alan's legacy or his children."

Rex USA

In May, Tanya -- Alan's third wife -- made headlines when she claimed in court documents that she hadn't yet received her inheritance more than 15 months after Alan's passing, TMZ reported.

The former beauty queen, who wed the TV star in 2005, believed Alan's two oldest sons "might be recklessly spending his money while holding out on her inheritance," TMZ wrote. Her lawyer, Adam Streisand, told TMZ that Tanya planned to ask the court to force Robin and Brennan to be more transparent if they weren't more open with her about what was going on with the estate moving forward.

According to those legal papers, TMZ wrote, "the sons raised hell over Tanya arranging a burial site monument for Alan -- which she claims she had every right to do -- and retaliated by refusing to reimburse her for it. At the same time, she claims they reimbursed Robin $105,000 for a huge memorial bash the night before Alan's burial... which she was not on board with."

Tanya and Alan's boys previously made headlines in 2017 when they fought over allegations that she wanted to change the terms of her prenup with Alan, which she denied, as well as her claims that her step-sons were retaliating against her because she'd declined to let them use Alan's large ranch to grow marijuana, which is a legal industry in California.