Not pickin' up any good vibrations from this happening, baby...

Veteran member of California rock band, The Beach Boys, David Marks, has been arrested in a domestic dispute with his wife --but, according to TMZ, it sounds as if she might have been the instigator.

TMZ has learned that police responded to a domestic incident earlier in the month in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County, between Marks and his wife, Carrieann Marks. After looking into the incident further, police cuffed both David and Carrieann and took them to jail.

David was reportedly arrested and processed for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer, which is a misdemeanor, and Carrieann for domestic violence against a spouse, also a misdemeanor --although the actual details as to what happened still remain unclear.

TMZ spoke to Carrieann, who says that the whole incident was just a misunderstanding, adding, "we are happier than ever." They even have plans to celebrate the classic rocker's 70th birthday in the South of France in August.

Maybe there are some good vibrations still happening, as neither have plans to press any charges.