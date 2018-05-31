Bella Hadid is just a natural beauty — emphasis on "natural."

Since breaking into the modeling world in 2013, Bella has been the subject of several plastic surgery rumors. All of those reports are as fake as a boob job, she told InStyle.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

"People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling," she said. "I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face."

This isn't the first time the model has denied surgical enhancement reports. Last month, she shamed a social media commenter who alleged, in not so glowing terms, that Bella had gone under the knife for her lips, cheeks and nose.

"I wish you would know either of our personalities," Bella wrote back. "And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealously is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with."

Bella, though, doesn't make a habit of commenting back.

"I've learned that people are going to hate you and there's nothing you can do about it except be yourself and love yourself," she said. "But I feel people's energy very intensely. Often I think, 'I just want to meet you and tell you I'm not a bad person. You don't have to be mean to me.'"

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The 21-year-old beauty said it's taken her "a long time" to not listen to negativity.

"I turn my phone off and remember that the people around me are the only ones whose opinions I really care about," she said. "Why would I read those comments? They are usually coming more for my character than for my face, which is more hurtful."