Bethenny Frankel is looking for a new assistant.

What, exactly, does the job require, you ask?

Page Six reports that an online ad posted by the businesswoman and "The Real Housewives of New York City" star, 47, reveals she's looking for someone who has "a tough skin" who can do a variety of tasks involving her clothes, her dog, her social media and more.

The new hire must be able to "maintain upcoming wardrobe queue" and "coordinate daily looks" as well as be "onsite with CEOs for glam."

This minion must also "manage dog's schedule" and take photos of the boss "and pets to provide content for social media."

(Bethenny's 17-year-old dog, Cookie, sadly passed away in October 2017, but she still has two other cute pooches -- Biggy and Smallz -- who have their own Instagram account.)

So how much will this person be working? "Hours will be full-time Monday through Friday, however hours may vary depending on needs of the home," the ad reads according to Page Six, which predicts the assistant won't get much sleep.

Especially since the new hire must also be "able to travel to the second home in the Hamptons as needed."

Amazingly, when the New York Post's gossip column asked the mogul for comment, she responded loud and proud on Twitter.

"Hey @pagesix since you asked, I'm hiring additional thick skinned assistants who can handle pressure, a serious business woman & an opportunity to rival a business school education," she wrote on Feb. 2. "If you know anyone, let us know. We're expanding our team by the minute as the brand expands. "

Bethenny is, of course, incredibly busy. In addition to launching a new Skinnygirl denim line, she's filming for the next season of "RHONY." And on Feb. 6, her newest show, "Bethenny & Fredrik" -- in which she pairs up with "Million Dollar Listing New York" star and friend Fredrik Eklund, 40, to renovate a luxury apartment in New York City -- premieres on Bravo.

The first property they transformed together was listed for $4.5 million, reports People. It features a slew of high-end special touches, including the master bathroom's heated toilet, which Fredrik told People is something on which Bethenny -- who reigned him in on other fancy additions -- insisted.

"She became obsessed [with the toilet], she did not want to leave. Her a-- got so hot and we were laughing so hard. But you thought $2,600 was actually so worth it," he told her.

Of course she did! "To have a hot a--? One hundred percent," she replied.

Fredrik teased their new show by complimenting Bethenny but also hinting at tension. "I always say she has the special sauce, she makes s--- happen. That can be amazing to watch," he told People.

"But when you're a business partner with somebody like that, it's a little scary," he added. "Very exciting and a lot of fun, but a little scary too."