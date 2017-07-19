Bethenny Frankel claims a new eBay commercial that features her never got her approval and she's filed legal documents demanding that the ad be yanked from the air.

She also still wants to be paid since the ad has been running for a week.

The ad features a clip from the last season's "Real Housewives of New York" that shows Bethenny saying, "I don't know" when asked about a handbag. The ad also features fellow "Housewives" star Dorinda Medley, who is fine with the ad.

TMZ obtained the legal documents in which the "Real Housewives of New York" star says she was in talks with eBay and an ad agency about running an ad, but a deal was never struck. The ad, though, went live regardless.

Over the past week, several of Bethenny's Twitter followers have told her they've seen the ad and she's asked them to identify the network.

In the reality TV star's cease and desist letter to eBay, she said she wants the ad off the air immediately in addition to being compensated for the previous airings.

Dorinda shared the ad on her Instagram page last week.

"Not the same handbag as everyone else!! 😂 thank you for this @eBay @bethennyfrankel #wow #didyoucheckebay?!," she captioned the video.

Bethenny, it seems, did check eBay. But, perhaps they didn't check with her.