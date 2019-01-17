Betty White is 97 years old today, and she's still getting carded!

According to the actress' rep, the "Golden Girls" star plans on celebrating her birthday on Thursday with some friendly gambling.

Greg Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

"In [the] evening, Betty is playing poker with friends that she has played with for decades," Betty's rep told Us Weekly, adding that her birthday wish is a phone call from Robert Redford.

TMZ reported on Jan. 17 that the birthday girl is "feeling great and happy as ever."

Betty, as beloved as anyone in the entertainment industry, continues to field offers to act in films and TV shows.

In September 2018, the Hollywood legend received a standing ovation while being honored at the Emmy Awards.

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"Thank you. I'm just gonna quit while I'm ahead," she joked. "Little did I dream that I would be here and it's incredible that I'm still in this business, that you're putting up with me. I'm thanking you. It's incredible that you can stay with a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home!"

Getty Images North America

Prior to her Emmys award, Betty credited her long career with her positive attitude.

"I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside," she told Parade. "I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It's such a waste of time. Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, 'Hey, that was great!' It's not hard to find great stuff if you look."

Even at 97 years old everything is still coming up aces for Betty.