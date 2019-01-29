Bill Cosby's prison was placed under lockdown after someone flew a drone over the prison yard hoping to catch a glimpse of the former comedian.

TRACIE VAN AUKEN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ noted that Pennsylvania Prison officials are livid after a drone made the pass while Cosby was being escorted around the yard at the State Correctional Institute Phoenix. The disgraced comedian gets an escort around the yard due to his blindness.

After the unauthorized drone was detected, the prison went into full lockdown for a day.

It's believed that a media outlet sent the drone to get an image of Cosby behind the prison walls. It's not known if a photo was actually captured.

Cosby's lawyers were made aware of the breach.

Montgomery County Correctional Facility / Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Sept. 25, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting onetime friend Andrea Constand in his home 14 years ago. At his trial, several women testified that he did similar things to them over the years. His legal team has filed an appeal.