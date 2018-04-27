The royal baby was born, Richard Gere secretly got married and more ICYMI news for April 22-27, 2018

Hear ye, hear ye, we have a baby! On April 23, Duchess Kate and Prince William welcomed a baby boy. Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs," the tweet read. "The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." Per tradition, the Town Crier also announced the birth from the steps of the Lindo Wing outside St. Mary's Hospital. Four days later on April 27, the couple announced that they'd named their third child -- who's fifth in line to Britain's throne -- Louis Arthur Charles. "The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge," Kensington Palace tweeted.

RELATED: Compare the royal baby debuts