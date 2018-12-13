Lawyers for Bill Cosby are trying to win him a new trial by claiming the judge that oversaw his sex assault case made several mistakes.

"The trial court abused its discretion, erred and infringed on Mr. Cosby's constitutional rights to Due Process of Law under the Constitution of the United States and of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in admitting five prior 'bad act witnesses," Cosby's lawyers wrote, according to multiple reports. The defense claimed the "allegations were too remote in time" and "too dissimilar to the Constand allegations."

On Sept. 25, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting onetime friend Andrea Constand in his home 14 years ago. At his trial, several women testified that he did similar things to them over the years.

Cosby's team said Montgomery County Court Judge Steven O'Neill never explained why he allowed five particular women to take the stand. Page Six noted that in Pennsylvania, where the trial was held, "prosecutors are allowed to call multiple witnesses to the stand to illustrate a pattern of abuse."

In the appeal, the comedian's lawyers also take issue with the judge's decision to label Cosby a "Sexually Violent Predator," something that was a sticking point during the sentencing phase.

Prosecutors have 30 days to respond to the filing.

The appeal, while expected, is still seen as a bit of a legal Hail Mary by Cosby's team.