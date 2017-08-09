Billie Lourd will inherit nearly $7 million from her late mother, Carrie Fisher.

TMZ obtained documents filed by the executor of Carrie's estate that claim Billie will get $6.8 million in her mother's personal property. There could be more inheritance coming her way, as well, as the website said the probate case does not reflect money that could be in various trusts.

Rex USA

Carrie died on Dec. 27 just a few days after suffering a massive heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles.

An autopsy report released in June showed that the "Star Wars" legend had a slew of drugs in her system at the time of her death, including cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.

Just a few days prior to the June report, the coroner said that Carrie died of "sleep apnea and other undetermined factors."

Billie addressed the findings with People magazine, telling the pub, "My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases."

Rex USA

She added, "I know my Mom, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby."