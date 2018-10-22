Billy Idol is being sued by a woman who claims he ghosted her following a concert, rather than taking her to his hotel room, which she says he promised to do.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The woman, Juliana Berg, claims that the "White Wedding" singer invited her to a meet-and-greet before one of his Las Vegas concerts in October 2016, and, according to her, she and Billy had plans to go back to his room after the show.

However, in her lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, Billy ditched her after his show.

Juliana said she had no money, but planned to stay with the singer in his room. However, when Billy allegedly went MIA, she couldn't afford to pay for a hotel room.

IBL/REX/Shutterstock

In the lawsuit, she asks for travel expenses, plus reimbursement for the concert ticket. In addition, she also wants money for extreme emotional distress.

A rep for Billy told TMZ, "Billy Idol's attorneys are handling this matter. The accusations are without merit."