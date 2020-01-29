Billy Joel's New York home was broken into recently, and the crooks not only trashed his office, but they also vandalized 12 of his motorcycles.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to a new TMZ report, the burglary took place sometime between Saturday and Monday morning at the Piano Man's Long Island home. The extent of the damage isn't known.

It's believed that the crook, or perhaps crooks, gained entry into the estate through a glass door leading into the garage, as photos show damage to the door.

It's not known if Billy was home at the time of the break-in, but TMZ said the singing legend discovered the damage on Monday morning and called police.

Police took a statement from the rocker and are investigating the break-in.

AFP via Getty Images

Billy is a notorious motorcycle fan, as he even owns a local bike shop with over 100 motorcycles on display. It was once featured on "Jay Leno's Garage."

"I prefer newer technology, but I like the old style," he said of his bike shop. "I wanted to have a place where bikers could just come and be a community and just talk and look at each other's stuff."