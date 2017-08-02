Bindi Irwin has been dating her boyfriend Chandler Powell for three years, but they are still in the honeymoon stage.

On National Girlfriend Day on Aug. 1, the 20-year-old took to Instagram to fawn over his lady love.

"Couldn't imagine going on these incredible adventures with anyone else. Thank you for making every moment so precious. ❤," he captioned a photo of the happy couple in the water, although it's not totally clear what they are doing or where they are.

Bindi quickly commented on Chandler's Instagram post, writing, "I love you❤️."

Baxter/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock

Both Bindi and Chandler often post about each other on social media. Last month she posted an image of the loved up duo holding hands. She captioned it with a quote from poet Sanober Khan.

"When it comes to love do not ever settle for anything less than magical," she wrote.

On her 19th birthday in July, Chandler posted a sweet dedication to Bindi.

"Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met. We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing," he gushed. "Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile."

"After all the adventures we have experienced together, I can only imagine what the years to come will hold," he continued. "You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible and give me the most amazing memories that I will carry with me forever. I love you. Happy birthday sweetheart."

In a follow up post, he called Bindi "perfection."