Bindi Irwin's husband, Chandler Powell, has had his eyes on her family for years.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old animal activist posted an adorable throwback of Chandler as a child holding up a DVD copy of her late father's infamous show, "The Crocodile Hunter." She doesn't indicate when the photo was taken.

In addition, she also posted a present-day picture of her husband holding up the same DVD with shows the late Steve Irwin on the cover.

"This makes my heart so happy," Bindi said. "My sweetheart husband has watched Dad's documentaries since he was little."

Chandler commented, "Always loved watching...and still do! Love you."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot on March 25 at the Australia Zoo, the same place they got engaged last year. The duo planned on having a large wedding, but had to severely scale back amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the wedding had no guests and only a handful of family members.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," she said on Instagram. "We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding."

She later told People magazine, "You want to share this day with everyone. But when it boiled down to it, we both just said, 'Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we'll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together.'"