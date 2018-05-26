Blac Chyna is claiming, according to new court documents via TMZ, that the Kardashian family had her show "Rob & Chyna" canceled by making veiled threats to E! --as to how they would pull the plug on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and go somewhere else.

According to TMZ, the documents basically point to a conspiracy to keep China out of the know as to why the show was canceled. She goes on to allege that season one of her show with Rob actually was more successful than the Kardashian's - so successful that scenes were already being shot for the next season.

The documents also claim that the kiboshing went down in January of 2017 where a "key meeting" was held between the network executives and the Kardashian clan. China claims that one factor as to why her show got the ax was due to how the Kardashians "falsely claimed" that she was being physically abusive toward Rob.

TMZ reports that Chyna is looking for what would amount to a paper trail that would validate the alleged conspiracy.

The Kardashians have maintained throughout that the show was canceled because of low ratings, as well as Chyna had gotten a restraining order to keep Rob from getting near her, thereby making any television show of the two of them together impossible.