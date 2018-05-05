Blac Chyna's celeb power is down at U.S. clubs, due to the fact that she's no longer tied to the Kardashians, reports TMZ.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Chyna turns 30 on May 11, and apparently she's put the word out to promoters that she's available, so book away. However, TMZ did some investigating and found that her financial club draw has waned since Rob Kardashian left the picture - that is, outside of courtroom showdowns.

And, it seems as if the numbers are pretty dismal, with Chyna once demanding as much as $30 thousand when all was good in Kardashian land, but that now she's hoping to get $7K for a gig.

REX/Shutterstock

This is according to multiple top club promoters in California who talked TMZ, with one even saying he wouldn't give her anything more than $5 thousand because Chyna sans Rob is "like Sonny without Cher."

Tom Briglia / WireImage

Even more, a big Miami promoter told TMZ the most he's willing to go is $2 thousand, saying that she's just not "relevant" anymore.

Chyna's new beau doesn't seem to be making things any better for her situation, according to another promoter, who said rapper YBN Almighty Jay, 18, can't even get into the clubs - not until he's 21!