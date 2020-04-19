Step aside, Dr. Fauci! Fans are facetiously calling for Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter to start giving daily COVID-19 briefings after the 8-year-old perfectly demonstrated why washing your hands was important.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

The PSA video, posted to grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson's Instagram page, showed Blue using soap, pepper and science to prove her point.

"Since we're stuck at home I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too," Blue Ivy began the video. "This is why it's important to wash your hands."

In her experiment, Blue showed a container to the overhead camera, noting that it contains a mixture of different soaps. She then pointed to a plate that appears dirty, but it's actually a plate covered in a typical household condiment and water.

"This is the coronavirus, or any virus-- it's actually just pepper," she said.

Blue proceeds to swirl her finger around the soap container and sticks that finger in the middle of the pepper-water plate. As she does this, the pepper is immediately repelled and moves to the edge of the plate, getting as far from her soapy finger as possible.

"The virus goes out," she said. "This is why it's very important to wash your hands, because if you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean. If you keep your hands dirty you might get sick."

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The experiment is one that's been taught in schools for years, but fans loved Blue Ivy's demonstration and straight-forward, non-political message.

"I need daily briefings from Blue Ivy Carter," one person tweeted. Another said, "That's DOCTOR Blue Ivy Carter to you."

"If Blue Ivy doesn't inspire you to wash your hands correctly, then no one can," another fan tweeted.