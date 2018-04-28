Legendary musician Bob Dylan is lending his poetic sensibilities to the making of fine whiskey.

The folk-rock icon is starting a brand-new line of whiskey via Heaven's Door Spirits, a title that clearly pays tribute to his 1973 classic, "Knocking on Heaven's Door."

Featuring straight rye whiskey, a straight bourbon, and a double-barreled whiskey, the Heaven's Door comes out next month, and then a distillery that will open in 2019 in, where else? Nashville, Tenn. - the city where Dylan recorded four of his albums.

To make the heavenly liquid a reality, the "Hurricane" singer partnered up with Marc Bushala, a big Dylan fan as well as liquor entrepreneur. The pair told The New York Times how they've been talking about a booze collaboration since 2015.

"We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story," Dylan explained to The New York Times. "I've been traveling for decades, and I've been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey."

Dylan is of course not the first or last celebrity to partner up with spirits label: George Clooney has his Casamigos Tequila, Sammy Hagar has Cabo Wabo Tequila, and Matthew McConaughey is a spokesperson for Wild Turkey. And the whiskey brand's label is actually inspired by Dylan's ironwork sculptures - and Dylan, thanks to some dapper promotional photos, is now the face of the alcohol.

Welcome to Heaven’s Door. A post shared by Heaven’s Door (@heavensdoorwhiskey) on Apr 27, 2018 at 5:58am PDT

"Dylan has these qualities that actually work well for a whiskey," Bushala explained to The Times. "He has great authenticity. He is a quintessential American. He does things the way he wants to do them. I think these are good attributes for a super-premium whiskey as well."

Whiskey drinkers, as well as Dylan fans will be able to purchase Heaven's Door at stores this May in California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Tennessee, and Texas. Of course purchases can be made online, however not in Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, South Dakota, or Utah, per Heaven's Door's website, as these states prohibit out-of-state shipments.