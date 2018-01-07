Amidst what is sure to be a sea of black dresses, the issue of sexual harassment will certainly be on everyone's mind at the 2018 Golden Globes. One former Golden Globe winner is sounding off about the issue, the winner of Best Male TV Star in 1962, Bob Newhart.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Bob recently opened up to Page Six about how the scandal will be handled on stage, particularly by the show's host Seth Meyers.

"He has to deal with the sexual-harassment issue," Bob told the outlet. "It's the 200-pound gorilla in the room."

The legendary comic likened the supposed gorilla it to another major scandal after the reporter asked whether or not it will be looming like Harvey Weinstein's transgressions.

"Well, the resemblance is amazing," Bob replied.

The star also noted that the award show has come along way since the '60s when he won his own statue, particularly when it comes to the winners.

"They've gotten more legitimate," Bob explained, after recollecting that people were sometimes "groaning" in the audience when certain names were announced to be the winners.