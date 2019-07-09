Fans of "Breaking Bad" stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are feeling letdown over the duo's latest collaboration.

Last week, the actors hinted what they were secretly collaborating on a project, and many, of course, hoped for a movie or something related to the hugely popular "Breaking Bad" series.

On Tuesday, the duo revealed that they are getting into the booze business together.

"Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond," they said on Instagram. "Knowing that we couldn't share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project."

Aaron first floated the idea of starting a Mezcal brand.

"After that dinner we couldn't get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be 'it,' something so damn good even people who don't think they like Mezcal will love it," they wrote. "It had to be perfect or we weren't going to do it."

Eventually the actors found what they were looking for, and their Mezcal is called Dos Hombres.

John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The fact that their news didn't center around entertainment left a bitter taste in the mouths of many fans.

"Biggest let down in history," one person commented on the Instagram post. Another wrote, "I'm sooooo disappointed I can't even."

"I thought it would at least remotely be related to 'Breaking Bad.' DISAPPOINTED," added another.

Another commented said, "Thanks For Nothing."

While the vast majority of the comments weren't exactly positive — as fans hoped for different news — some simply smiled that the on-screen duo was together again, as someone perfectly surmised, "Still cookin' after all these years."